Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-14-23

I am sure it will come as no great surprise that fishing was not so great on Saturday.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Sea Jay II did get out on Saturday morning, but they had to come in early with only 20 sea bass.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said a few flounder and tog were caught before the rain drove everyone off the pier.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me a large red drum was caught from the beach at Fenwick Island on Friday. Otherwise, it was the usual scattered kingfish on bloodworms along with a few small blues from the surf. The inlet still produces sheepshead and tog on sand fleas and green crabs during the day. At night there are larger striped bass caught on drifted sand fleas and eels or plugs or bucktails.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did not answer the phone.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.