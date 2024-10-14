Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/14/24

Small craft advisories were up on Sunday and no boats went out from Lewes Harbour Marina or from Indian River Marina.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog and sheepshead were caught from Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. A few blues were caught during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. The Delaware Mobile Surf Fishing Tournament produced two red drum, one measuring 49 and the other measuring 50 inches. Both were caught at 3Rs Road. I hope to have the final results of the tournament in my next report. Some stripers are caught at night on drifted sand fleas and live eels.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the only fish they saw were tog and sheepshead caught from the rocks at Indian River Inlet.

Down in Ocean City, Maryland the Morning Star tried to fish close to shore, but the weather canceled that idea.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.