Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/15/24

With small craft advisories up, Monday saw no fishing from boats on the ocean or Delaware Bay. It is possible there could be a break in this weather pattern before the week is over.

My friend Mike Pizzolato and I were supposed to fish on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland on Monday, but that trip was canceled and we have rescheduled for November 6. This is the third time I have tried to go on a sea bass trip in 2024 and I certainly hope the third time is the charm.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the blues were running deep at the Indian River Inlet on Monday. It took a heavy white bucktail with a white worm to reach them. Striped bass were caught at night from the Inlet on live eels. The bite was pretty good for stripers from 25 inches on up. Tog and sheepshead were caught on sand fleas and green crabs fished in the rocks on jigs or single hook rigs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.