Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/16/24

There were no advisories up on Tuesday, but when I called Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was still the same, no boats out. Of course, this is the middle of October and not a lot of people have off from work or school so there is not a lot of demand for charter or head boats and I am sure there are many private boats that have been put up for the season.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said blues showed up after dark on Monday night and these 24 to 30-inch choppers were caught on white bucktails. A few stripers were also caught during the night on drifted sand fleas or live eels.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle on Long Neck said tog and sheepshead were caught from the Inlet rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. A 25.5-inch red drum was also caught from the inlet rocks on a Rick’s sand flea.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.