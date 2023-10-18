Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-17-23

Tuesday brought bad news from Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources. The Chesapeake Bay’s striped bass young of the year numbers are out and they are dismal. The average is 1.02, the second lowest number since they began conducting the survey in 1954. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is sure to increase regulations in 2024.

Currently, coastal anglers can only keep one striper per day- between 28 and 31 inches. Delaware Bay has a two-month summer season where we can keep one fish at 20 to 25 inches. Maryland has a Chesapeake Bay trophy season in the spring when for two weeks only one striped bass per person over 35 inches may be retained. The remainder of the season the size limit is 19 to 31 inches with a one-fish bag limit.

