Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/17/24

Small craft advisories will be up on Thursday and I suspect they will be up for several more days.

The Delaware Mobile Surf-Fisherman’s 18th Annual Surf Tournament took place last weekend and Brian Hill took first Place in the Overall Division with 103 Points worth $1,000 and a Trophy. In the Woman’s Division, Karla Landon came in First with 18 points winning $300 and a trophy. The Youth Division was taken by Jace Griffith with 12 points and he won a trophy and a gift bag of fishing gear.

The Largest Fish Calcutta was taken by Brian Hill for his 50-inch red drum that was worth $750.

The bluefish Calcutta went to Martin Magaw who landed a 19-inch blue worth $1,060.

And finally, Jim Fariss won the Kingfish Calcutta with a 12.5-inch king that brought Jim $1,000.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.