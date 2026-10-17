Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/17/26

I hope you were able to get out and enjoy the day on Friday because it was the last good weather day we are going to see for a while. The high was 78 on Friday and the high on Saturday will be 54 with a gale warning on area waters. Add to that lots of heavy rain and throw in a few thunderstorms. The remainder of the week will see northeast wins of 40 to 45 knots and seas of 9 to 12 feet.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle said white perch to 1.25 pounds were caught out of the Broadkill River on bloodworms and minnows.

Old Inlet reported that blues did show up at the inlet during incoming water and were caught on metal lures. Tog were taken on sand fleas. A few bluefish were caught from the beach at 3Rs Road.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.