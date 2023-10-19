Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-18-23

Wednesday was a nice fall day, but not many people went fishing.

Some good news for trout fishermen, the Fish and Wildlife Division has stocked 1,000 pounds of 12 to 13-inch rainbow trout in White Clay Creek from the Pennsylvania Line down to Newark. You still need a trout stamp to fish White Clay Creek and any of the other stocked streams in New Castle County unless you are exempt.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they said the only boat that went out was the Katydid and she came back with sea bass and tog.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park it was another slow day with only a few folks fishing. They caught a couple of flounder and dog sharks.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said no change at Indian River Inlet. Anglers are still catching tog and sheepshead out of the rocks on sand fleas and green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.