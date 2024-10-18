Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/18/24

Small craft advisories were up on Thursday and they are posted for Friday as well.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that big blues were caught from the North Jetty on Thursday morning. White bucktails were the top attractor. Keeper tog and sheepshead were taken from the Inlet rocks on sand fleas and green crabs.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has issued the Striped Bass Young of the Year Survey results for 2024 and the numbers are not good. Last year the number was 1 so at least this year we did mark an increase to the number 2. That is still a long way from the average of 11. The last time we reached the average was in 2018.

We have been in worst shape than this. The YOY was below average from 1971 until 1989. Since 1989 we have had 15 years of above average YOYs and those are the fish we are catching now.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.