Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/18/26

With a gale warning up for the ocean and bay and winds to 40 knots and seas to 13 feet it looks like no one will be fishing this week. I did call Old Inlet Bait and Tackle just because I know how those jetty fishermen think because I used to be one. Sure enough, a few of them were out on Saturday, but as far as my friends at the shop knew, they didn’t catch anything. Speaking as one of the retired jetty jockeys, that doesn’t matter. You just have to be there. Following the tide out and back in.

I can only guess what we will find after this stretch of bad weather gets out of here. Much will depend on the water temperature. As of Saturday, it was still 63 degrees at Lewes and that’s pretty warm.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.