Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/19/24

Once again on Friday small craft advisories were posted for the ocean where seas ran to 8 feet. The forecast calls for 5 to 8 footers on Saturday, 4 to 5s on Sunday and 3 to 4s on Monday. I hope at least a few boats will sail on Monday.

I didn’t bother Lewes Harbour Marina or Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. I am certain none of their boats went out in those 8-foot seas on Friday and none will be going out in them again on Saturday.

When I called Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, they said Friday was a really slow day. That made me feel good because I was going to hit the inlet early in the morning, but I slept in instead. The report was a few small blues on the incoming with white bucktails the main attractor. A couple of rockfish at night on drifted sand fleas and live eels. Tog and sheepshead from the rocks on fleas and crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.