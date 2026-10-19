Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/19/26

Once again, I didn’t call any of my reporting stations due to the nasty marine forecast. As I have reported before there is a gale warning up on the ocean and bay with seas expected to build to 13 feet and winds expected to reach 40 knots on the ocean by Thursday. There is a low stationed offshore and it is responsible for this weather situation.

I fear we will see more flooding as this pattern continues and perhaps more beach erosion. The beach erosion will make it difficult for surf fishing access as we saw just a week ago. The flooding, besides causing damage to sand dunes and personal property, will wash all sorts of material out of the low-lying areas such as marshes, into open waters causing damage to boats.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.