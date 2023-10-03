Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-2-23

Monday was a lovely day on shore, but small craft advisories flew on the ocean.

Lewes Harbour Marina said while no charter boats left the dock on Monday, Kyle Falgowski fished bay structure and caught a 13.38-pound sheepshead.

Breakwater Tackle reported a good day on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park. Sheepshead were caught on sand fleas and black drum were taken on clams. Spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites while flounder were taken on minnows.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said sheepshead and black drum were caught from the inlet on live sand fleas. No bait at the inlet and therefore no bluefish. The surf produced smooth dog sharks, rays and skates.

I did receive word that the Corps of Engineers may start repairs on the inlet this winter. Of course, that will close some good fishing locations.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.