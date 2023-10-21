Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/20/23

Not to anyone’s great surprise, no boats left the dock at Lewes Harbour Marina or out of Indian River Marina. If you believe the NOAA Marine Weather Forecast, they won’t be going on Saturday or Sunday so that’s another blown out weekend.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported some small flounder, croaker and sea bass on Friday. They also saw a number of dog sharks and skates. They said most of the folks that came out seemed to have a good time in spite of the lack of big fish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said fishing at Indian River Inlet has not changed. Anglers fishing the rocks with sand fleas and green crabs are still catching tog and sheepshead. The surf is still unproductive.

The boat ramp at Churchman’s Road with access to the Christina River has been closed due to a water main break. It should reopen by mid-December, weather dependent.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.