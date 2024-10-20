Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/20/24

Small craft advisories were up on Saturday, but a couple of boats did give it a try and unfortunately, they didn’t have a great deal of good fortune.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the head bait angler tried fishing Delaware Bay and returned to the dock with a 15-pound black drum. A few private boats fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers with sand fleas and green crabs to catch keeper tog and sheepshead. Another private boat worked the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal and caught a 20-inch bluefish.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us Indian River Inlet continues to produce bluefish during incoming water and a white bucktail with a white worm remains the top lure. Stripers are caught at night on drifted sand fleas or live eels. Tog and sheepshead take sand fleas or green crabs.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.