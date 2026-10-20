Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/20/26

There just doesn’t seem to be any end to this dry nor’easter. As of Monday, it will be dominating our weather right through the entire week into the weekend with northeast winds up to 30 knots and seas of 11 feet. That has caused gale warnings and a coastal flood warning all along the east facing beaches.

I did call Old Inlet and they did have a report. A few hardy souls managed to catch some tog on sand fleas out of Indian River Inlet. They also mentioned that the ocean beach was unfishable.

I began writing fishing reports in 1973 and I do not remember a year with as many days lost to the weather as 2026. That would include hurricanes and nor’easters. Those storms would blow past and be gone in two or three days.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.