Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/21/24

Finally, a day with no small craft advisories and Sunday saw excellent catches of fish from the ocean. The weather for the remainder of the week looks promising.

Lewes Harbour Marina got us off to a good start by reporting that the Katydid and the Jay Sea II had a boat limit of sea bass plus the Surface Tension had a boat limit of sea bass and some flounder. In addition, some private boats also had sea bass limits and flounder. Other private boats stayed closer to home and fished the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers to catch tog and sheepshead on green crabs and sand fleas.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that the Judy V had some sea bass on her half-day trip and the Captain Bob saw some sea bass limits on her all-day trip. The Captain Ike ran to the Del-Jersey-Land Reef and returned with a sea bass limit and some blues.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.