Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/21/26

The only one of my reporting stations that answered the phone was Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina. He, of course, had nothing to report due to the gale warning on the ocean and bay that is in affect and will be right through Wednesday and beyond. Now they’re talking about another low forming to our south and pestering us next week. Will it ever end?

Maryland released its young of the year for striped bass on Tuesday. It was 5.5 for 2026. That’s up from 2.0 in 2024 and 4.0 in 2025. We are still a long way from the average of 10.8. We are also a long way from the last run of low averages that began in 1974 and didn’t end until 1989.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.