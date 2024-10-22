Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/22/24

Monday saw another fine weather day and ocean fishing continued to produce good numbers of sea bass.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Katydid brought in 120 black sea bass.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us there was a run of 25 to 40-inch stripers, with some slot fish, under the bridge early on Monday morning. It took 2-ounce bucktails to get deep enough to reach the fish and once the sun was high enough to hit the water, the bite was over. Tog fishing was good on Monday and from the number of green crabs they saw going out the door, that must have been the hot bait. Only a few small blues from the surf.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the black sea bass bite was just a pick for some boats, but the Captain Ike brought in a boat limit. Private boats caught tog from Indian River Inlet.

