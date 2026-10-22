Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/22/26

The marine forecast is still not looking good for the weekend with winds from the northeast dropping down to 10 to 15 knots, but seas still running 4 to 5 feet. The weather forecasters are looking ahead to another low forming to our south and giving us a repeat performance of what we just went through. They say they hope this does not happen and I agree.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Fisheries Section has stocked 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout in White Clay Creek near Newark in New Castle County. The upper section of the creek from the Pennsylvania line to the first bridge is fly-fishing only, but the rest of the creek is open to the rest of us so get out there and drown some worms.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.