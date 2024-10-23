Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/23/24

My, but we had a short fall. I always thought fall was followed by winter, but Tuesday was more like summer.

Lewes Harbour Marina told us the Katydid had a boat limit of sea bass and the Shooter Dog brought in 50 sea bass. The Jay Sea II had a cleaning table full of tog early in October.

My friend Mike Pizzolato fished on the Grizzly with Captain Cary Evans on Monday and caught a limit of sea bass.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle we learned that there were good numbers of 3 to 5-pound sheepshead caught out of the inlet rocks on green crabs and sand fleas on Tuesday. Some keeper tog along with shorts were taken at the same time on the same baits. Early in the morning, before sunrise, there was a pick of short stripers on eels and sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.