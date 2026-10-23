Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/23/26

We lost another day to the constant northeast wind that pushed the seas to 7 to 10 feet in the ocean and that led to small craft warnings. Things will calm down a bit over the weekend. Winds will be northeast at 5 to 10 with 3 to 4-foot seas on Sunday.

As I mentioned yesterday, DNREC stocked White Clay Creek with 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout. Jack at Captain Bones said Robert Guthrie must have followed the stocking crew because he checked in the same day with a 2.61-pound Delaware Citation Rainbow Trout. He caught his prize on a Power Bait.

Old Inlet reported that keeper tog have been caught out of the Inlet on sand fleas.

Steve at Smith Bait had reports of white perch from bridges over tidal creeks and rivers on bloodworms and shrimp. Crappie have been caught on minnows at Massey’s Mill Pond.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa fishing report.