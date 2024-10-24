Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/24/24

The summer-like weather has not improved the fishing and Wednesday saw the action at Indian River Inlet slow down considerably. Small craft advisories are up for Thursday so it looks like things are going back to normal.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported the Katydid had a catch of black sea bass and flounder. A few private boats ventured out and caught sea bass in the ocean and tog off the Outer Wall and the Ice Breakers in the Bay.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported they didn’t get a lot of reports on Wednesday. Tog and sheepshead were caught on sand fleas and green crabs from the inlet rocks. When I asked about striped bass at night, Eddie said he had not heard of any caught on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that the Judy V ran an all-day trip and had a slow pick of sea bass.

