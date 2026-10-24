Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/24/26

October 24, 2026/Mari Lou

If you had your heart sent on fishing the ocean from your boat this weekend, I fear your heart may be broken. The marine forecast calls for northeast winds of 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 knots and seas running to 4 feet. Now I’m not saying these are unfishable conditions I’m just saying, these are not very comfortable conditions. Speaking from a personal perspective, if I can’t be comfortable while fishing then I will be at home watching football.

These 3 to 4-foot seas will be with us until Tuesday then we head back to 5 to 7 footers and 15 to 20 northeast winds.

The only positive report I received was from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle. They reported keeper tog caught from the inlet on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa fishing report.

 

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