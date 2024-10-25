Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/25/24

Thursday we had small craft advisories flying and no boats sailed from Lewes Harbour Marina or from Indian River Marina.

It didn’t take the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission long to react to the Maryland Young of the Year Striped Bass Report. They are holding a special meeting in December to see what they can do to reduce the commercial and recreational take of striped bass.

As far as Delaware is concerned, we can only take one fish per day in the 28 to 31-inch slot except during July and August when we have a special Delaware Bay season when we can take one fish between 20 to 25 inches.

Already, Maryland has closed their Trophy Season and a two week period during the summer when water temperatures are at their highest.

I would not be shocked to see a moratorium until the young of the year improve.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.