Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/25/26

We had small craft advisories up on Saturday for winds from the northeast at 10 to 15 knots and seas that ran 4 to 5 feet. Sunday doesn’t look any better with northeast winds of 5 to 10 knots and seas of 3 to 4 feet. It looks like a good weekend to watch football.

Monday the wind goes northwest at 5 to 10 knots, and the seas drop down to 3 feet. That’s the only good day we get as the wind goes back northeast at 15 knots and the seas jump to 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had the only fish that I heard of from my reporting stations. They said quite a few tog were caught out of Indian River Inlet and they are seeing more keepers taken on sand fleas. The beach remains unfishable due to the rough surf.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report