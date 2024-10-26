Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/26/24

Friday, we had a pretty good heave on the ocean, but boats from Lewes decided to give it a try anyway. All but one returned to port. The Katydid managed to get in a half-day trip with a decent catch of sea bass. When I asked Chris, the mate on the Katydid, if anyone was seasick, his reply was, “Oh yea!”

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Judy V had some anglers that caught close to a limit of sea bass while others didn’t do quite that well. Then that’s the way most head boat fishing goes. The Miss Ene had a decent catch of sea bass as well. They also cleaned limit catches of nice 3 to 4-pound tog caught from private boats that fished Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet reported tog and sheepshead from the rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. A few 18 to 19-inch blues were caught from the beach.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.










