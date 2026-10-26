Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/26/26

There were boats that tried to fish on Sunday in the forecasted 3 to 4-foot seas and the northeast wind of 5 to 10 knots. They had mixed results.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that a few boats did test the ocean structure, but if they did bring any fish back, they didn’t clean them at the marina. This is not uncommon if the catch is small, they often clean the fish on the boat.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did see a catch of black sea bass brought in by a private boat. None of their head boats or charter boats went out on Sunday.

Dan at Dan’s Tackle told us some nice white perch have been caught on bloodworms out of the Broadkill River along with the occasional small striped bass. Crabbing remains good in the river with chicken necks the prime bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report