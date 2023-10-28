Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/27/23

Friday was closer to summer than fall.

I have a bit more information on that 7-pound trout caught on Thursday. Anthony Pepe caught the fish at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef while fishing for sea bass on the New Beginnings with Captain Rickie Krauss.

Breakwater Tackle did answer the phone on Friday and said there were some keeper flounder caught on minnows during the day. A few keeper black drum were taken on clam baits as well.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us not much change in the fishing in their part of the world. Sheepshead and tog remain the staple of Indian River Inlet and sand fleas and green crabs are still the top baits. No word on any big stripers caught at night, but then those who fish for stripers at night are a tight-lipped bunch.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was sea bass, flounder and bluefish caught over ocean structure by the Katydid, Jay Sea II and the Grizzly.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.