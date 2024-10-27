Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/27/24

I wish I had better news about fishing on Saturday, but between the small craft advisory on the ocean and the unusually poor reports from Indian River Inlet, it seems staying home and watching collage football was the better choice. Of course, I happen to be a big Navy fan so even that was disappointing.

No boats fished out of Lewes or Indian River Inlet due to the 5-foot seas. Better conditions are forecast for the week ahead.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said sheepshead and tog were caught from the Inlet rocks on green crab and sand fleas. No blues were reported on Saturday and no stripers were taken on Friday night. They also had no reports from anyone who caught anything from the surf.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said none of their boats sailed but they cleaned a few tog caught out of Indian River Inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report..