Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/27/26

There were a few boats that tried to fish on Monday and once again their results were less than spectacular.

Aaron at Lewes Harbour Marina said the only boat that left their docks was the Katydid and Captain Brent didn’t bring any fish back to the cleaning table. He probably had his mate Chris clean what they caught on the way back to Lewes.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported a 54-pound bluefin tuna on the Whistle by Charlie Horning caught off of the New Jersey shore. The Judy V brought back a decent catch of black sea bass on Monday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the good tog fishing continued at Indian River Inlet on Monday. Keeper tog along with shorts were taken on sand fleas. Stripers were caught at Fenwick Island, also on sand fleas. No reports of red drum.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report