Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/28/24

Sunday the weather wasn’t that bad but no boats fished from Lewes Harbour Marina.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported stripers were caught during the night on drifted sand fleas and live eels. In the early morning, between first light and sunrise, small stripers, with the occasional slot fish between 28 and 31 inches, have been caught on bucktails weighing at least 2-ounces to get down in the strong current. Fishing with sand fleas and green crabs on tog jigs produces keeper tog in the 3 to 4-pound range plus some sheepshead in the same weight range. A few blues have been caught during incoming water on white bucktails with a white worm. The beach has also produced a few blues on cut mullet.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em we learned that only small, private boats went out on Sunday and they caught tog out of Indian River Inlet One boat with five anglers had 17 keepers.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.