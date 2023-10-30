Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/29/23

Sunday was another beautiful day with lots of fish caught.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid had sea bass, the Surface Tension had tog, the Jay Sea II had sea bass and the Grizzly had sea bass.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said just a few flounder caught on minnows and a few tog caught on sand fleas.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported tog caught at Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. The surf remains pitiful with only a few small bluefish along with the customary smooth dog sharks and skates.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they reported a private boat brought in sea bass, trout, porgies and flounder. The Cindy Sue brought in a 95-pound swordfish.

Rick’s Bait and Tackle said there are some flounder in the Back Bays along with small stripers. Both will take bucktails dressed with Gulp! or minnows.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.