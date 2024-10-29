Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/29/24

Monday saw excellent fishing conditions and everyone who fished the inshore ocean cashed in on tog and sea bass.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Shooter Dog both had excellent catches of sea bass. Several private boats also ran out to the sea bass grounds and returned with good numbers of sea bass.

The report from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle was good tog fishing at Indian River Inlet for fish to 18 inches. The usual green crabs and sand fleas made the best baits. Nice sized sheepshead were caught along with the tog. No reports of bluefish or striped bass were received at the shop.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said boats from Indian River Marina brought in limits or near limits of tog from ocean structure. Sand fleas and green crabs were the top baits out there. A few triggerfish were mixed in with the tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.