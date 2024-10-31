Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10/31/24

Wednesday saw decent weather and fish were caught in the ocean and bay.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Captain Dale on a private boat brought in a 164-pound bluefin tuna on Wednesday. No word on where the big fish was caught, but this time of year it could be anywhere from Fenwick Shoal to the Baltimore Canyon. If you plan to target bluefins make sure you have your Federal Highly Migratory Species Permit available online. The Kadydid had had a mixed bag of tog and sheepshead.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog and sheepshead were caught from the inlet rocks on sand fleas and green crabs. Striped bass were taken at night on sand fleas and live eels.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt told us the Judy V ran an all-day trip and came back with 100 sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.