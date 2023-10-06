Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-5-23

Thursday was another fishable day, but there just aren’t that many people fishing out in the ocean.

We do have another new state record blue catfish caught by Sydney McBroom out of the Nanticoke River on a whole bluegill. This new record weighed 53 pounds and is the largest freshwater fish ever caught in Delaware.

Mike at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid had sheepshead and an unnamed boat had 20 dolphin.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park reported that it was another slow day for pier fishermen. A few flounder were caught on minnows and a few small black drum were taken on clams. Spot and croaker were also small and were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

Old Inlet said the inlet gave up tog and sheepshead on green crabs and sand fleas. The beaches are open and some pompano and spot were caught at Fenwick Island.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em recorded a 280-pound bigeye tuna.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.