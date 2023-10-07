Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-6-23

Friday saw some rough conditions on the ocean and there will be small craft advisories up on Saturday and Sunday.

Mike at Lewes Harbour Marrina said a private boat fished the Outer Wall with sand fleas and caught sheepshead.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the inlet produced decent numbers of sheepshead on sand fleas. Lots of small tog were caught on sand fleas and green crabs with the occasional keeper. There were some very small bluefish caught from the beach. Delaware Mobile Surf Fishermen will be holding their annual surf tournament on Saturday and Sunday. I want to wish all the entries the best of luck.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said there were two keeper flounder caught on minnows among quite a few shorts. Spot were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said the Bill Slayer had 3 wahoo, a private boat had a 72-pound wahoo and another had 120 pounds of dolphin.

