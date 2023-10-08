Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-7-23

Saturday saw small craft advisories up on the ocean and they will be back up on Sunday for seas to 7 feet.

Mike at Lewes Harbour Marina said no boats left the dock on Saturday, but Crab Burner Charters fished for sheepshead on Friday and brought in 3 to 10.4 pounds plus one tog.

At Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park they said fishing was fair in the morning before the wind picked up. Spot and croaker were caught on bloodworms and Fishbites while a few flounder were caught on minnows.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Bill Slayer brought in 4 yellowfin tuna and 14 wahoo.

Old Inlet reported that the inlet produced sheepshead on sand fleas. Live eels fished at night attracted larger striped bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.