Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-8-23

Sunday it was small craft advisories up again, but the new week looks good for the reopening of black sea bass season on Tuesday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Mike said he cleaned 3 tog from a private boat that fished the Outer Wall.

The Captain’s Lady out of Bower’s Beach awarded Ron Vanaman both first and second place in the annual flounder derby.

Chuck Gooding, Chris Atkin, Scott Sadler and Larry McCarthy fished the Baltimore Canyon on Friday for a limit of dolphin.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said he saw one angler that had a limit of tog and another that caught one trout and one tog from the inlet.

Breakwater Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was a slow day on the pier. A few flounder were caught on minnows. Some sheepshead were caught on clams. Spot and croaker took bloodworms and Fishbites.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.