Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 10-9-23

On Monday I spoke with Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. Both reported that no boats left the dock on Monday, but they expect quite a few to sail on Tuesday when black sea bass season reopens.

The Delaware Mobile Surf Fisherman’s Surf Fishing Tournament was held over the weekend and the results reflect just how poor the surf fishing has been. Scott Aiken, Jr. took first place, Shaun Smith was second and Matt Vinson was third. There were no fish caught by the ladies. In the Kids Division, Jace Griffith was first, Justin Toomey was second and Kalob Dolgas was third. Scott Aiken, Jr. had the largest fish in the tournament with a 12.5-inch king and that was also the largest kingfish. Matt Vinson had the largest bluefish at 16 inches.

Old Inlet said the inlet is still producing tog and sheepshead.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.