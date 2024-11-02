Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/02/24

Friday saw another small craft advisory and no boats left Indian River Marina or Roosevelt Inlet.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, said the only fish they heard of all day were tog and sheepshead caught on sand fleas and green crabs out of the rocks at Indian River Inlet.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the only fish they saw all day were tog, triggerfish, sheepshead and one striper that anglers brought in to have cleaned after catching them out of Indian River Inlet.

It seems that the Indian River Inlet is the only game in town right now and fishing there is not easy. If you are going to give it a try this weekend you will need at least an 11-foot surf rod. Rig up with a tog jig or a single hook bottom rig and make sure to bring plenty of whatever you use. Drop the rig straight down from the rod tip and try to keep it in one spot. Good Luck.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa fishing Report.