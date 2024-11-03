Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/03/24

Friday was no better than Thursday and no boats left Lewes and only one left Indian River. Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em reported that one boat did make it out and they did a little bluefin tuna fishing. Unfortunately, if the person I spoke with had the correct information the crew on that boat broke the law. According the person from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the boat brought in three bluefin tuna between 20 and 40 pounds. If the fish were between 21 and 47 inches, you are still only allowed two per day per boat. They also had three false albacore with one weighing almost enough, it takes 8 pounds, to qualify for a Delaware Citation. Hook ‘m and Cook ‘em also cleaned some tog and sheepshead from Indian River Inlet.

Old Inlet said tog and sheepshead on green crabs and sand fleas were the only game in town for inlet anglers.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.