Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/04/24

Sunday was an interesting day. No boats left Anglers Dock and no one answered the phone at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle or Hook ‘em or Cook ‘em.

Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa said white perch have been caught from the fishing pier at Woodland Beach on bloodworms or Fishbites. A few croaker remain there as well and they will take squid strips as well as bloodworms.

As this dry weather continues the salt wedge will continue to move up Delaware Bay bringing with it more croaker, blues and perhaps more weakfish. As we get further into fall and the stripers begin to move south following the menhaden they too may move further up the bay.

Steve at Smith Bait in Leipsic told us stripers have been caught around Ship John Light on swimbaits and live eels. Most are too small to keep, but a few have been in the 28 to 31-inch slot limit.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.