Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/05/24

Monday saw very little fishing in the ocean, but at least one boat did fish in Delaware Bay.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Captain Brent on the Katydid ran a Delaware Bay trip and found a black drum and some tog on bay structure.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they told me the only game in town are the tog and sheepshead being caught out of the rocks at Indian River Inlet. Sand fleas and green crabs remain the best baits. It is a shame the ocean is too rough for surf fishing as fall is usually a great time to catch big blues, trout and stripers from the beach.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em called on Sunday evening after I had completed my report and said two boats brought in four small bluefin tuna. They were caught on the troll and both boats had the proper permits.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.