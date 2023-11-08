Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/07/23

Tuesday I recovered from my Monday fishing trip. I was worried about my shoulder, but it was my legs that ached from holding my seat as the waves tried to move me.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that no charter boats ran on Tuesday, but a private boat did fish for tog and brought some back to the cleaning table.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported that tog are still being caught from Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crabs. They are also seeing pictures of sizable striped bass caught from the end of the jetties late in the day and early in the morning. Some of these fish fall in the 28 to 31-inch slot and may be retained. Live eels, sand fleas, SP Minnows in black or brown and bucktails with Gulp! tails have all been effective.

Old Inlet and Rick’s reported the same size stripers at Massey’s Landing on Gotcha plugs as well as live spot and eels

