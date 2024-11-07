Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/07/24

Wednesday saw winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20. I had a trip scheduled on the Angler out of Ocean City, Maryland that I canceled and rebooked for November 13th.

When I called Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em both marinas reported no boats sailed from their docks on Wednesday.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was not much better. There was a bluefish blitz early in the morning on Wednesday, but the fish were described as tiny. The same tiny blues invaded the surf and ate baits, but few were hooked. Some stripers were caught between first light and sunrise on drifted sand fleas and bucktails. Tog and sheepshead took sand fleas and green crab fished in the rocks that line the Inlet.

Smith Bait reported slot stripers on plugs and swimbaits at the bases of Delaware Bay lighthouses.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report.