Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/08/24

On Wednesday I traveled up to Englishtown, New Jersey to fish with my son Roger’s Middle School Fishing Club. Believe it or not, but 32 middle school kids, boys and girls, were at the dock ready to board the Golden Eagle head boat at 6:00 a. m. on Thursday morning.

The target species of the day were striped bass and the boat was pretty well loaded. When we arrived on the fishing grounds, right off the Verrazano Bridge, we found the fish were feeding on sandeels. I of course, had no AVA jigs in my tackle bag, which is just as well, since the rail was crowded.

Now, I want to tell you that these kids really fished hard. The fish however were not impressed. The kids caught a few spiny dogfish and five stripers that fell in the 28 to 31-inch slot. They all had a good time.

This Is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa fishing Report.