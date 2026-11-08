Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/08/26

Saturday there were small craft advisories up for the ocean and Delaware Bay that kept most boats tied to their dock or on their trailers. Sunday doesn’t look much better with 3 to 5-foot seas and Monday has 3 to 5s as well.

I spent Saturday afternoon on the southside of Indian River Inlet with my friend Jerry Gomber. We met at 1:00 p.m. to coincide with the predicted low tide at 12:52 p.m. Jerry and I sat in my truck and waited for the current to change to incoming. We were not alone. The sidewalk was occupied by anglers waiting for the same thing. Others were fishing for tog. During the 2 hours we were there they caught four shorts. We saw birds working about a ¼-mile off the beach. The current never ran in before we had to leave.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report