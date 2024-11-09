Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/09/24

Friday saw decent weather and lots of fish were caught.

At Lewes Harbour Marina we learned that the Katydid went out to ocean structure and returned with flounder to 10.56 pounds and that doormat was caught by none other than that fish magnet, Captain Brent. The boat also had tog and sea bass.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was not that exciting unless you like to catch tog and sheepshead. According to the shop they were the only game in town for inlet anglers.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Black Dog brought in a 177.2-pound bluefin tuna on Friday. A private boat had a 177.5 bluefin and another private boat brought in two black drum. Private boats also brought in black sea bass, triggerfish and tog. The Judy V ran an all-day trip and returned with a boat limit of sea bass.

This Is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa fishing Report.