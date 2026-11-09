Talk of Delmarva Fishing Report 11/09/26

Sunday there were small craft advisories up for the ocean and Delaware Bay and it looks like they will be up again on Monday with northwest winds blowing 25 to 30 knots and seas running 4 to 6 feet. Tuesday the wind drops out to west at 10 to 15 knots, but seas remain at 2 to 4 feet. Wednesday, we start to see some improvement with north winds of 5 to 10 knots and seas only 2 to 3 feet.

As I mentioned in yesterday’s report, Jerry and I saw birds working about a ¼-mile off the beach on Saturday. Old Inlet reported that large schools of bunker with whales breaching in them were seen off the beach at 3rs Road and at Fenwick Island on Sunday. They also said tog were caught at the inlet.

This is Eric Burnley with your Talk of DelMarVa Fishing Report